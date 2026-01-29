HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Naidu urges Fadnavis to speed up probe into Ajit plane crash

Thu, 29 January 2026
17:57
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday sought the Maharashtra government's cooperation for expeditious conduct of probe into the plane crash which killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others at the Baramati airport in Pune district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a day after the tragedy, he sought the government's support for accessing the crash site, local administrative assistance and coordination with ground agencies, among other steps.

Key outcomes of the investigation will be shared with the state government, he said in the missive.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which functions under the Civil Aviation Ministry, has initiated a formal investigation into the aircraft crash.

Pawar (66), who had taken off from Mumbai, and four other persons on board a private aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of the tabletop airstrip at Baramati, his hometown, on Wednesday morning. -- PTI

