Lok Sabha Speaker scolds MPs chatting among themselves

Birla said he has seen members from either side talking to each other constantly, disturbing others. Such behaviour is against the dignity of the House, and those who wish to indulge in prolonged discussions can go out of the Lok Sabha chamber, he said.





The speaker remarked that brief talks were allowed but not prolonged discussions. He warned that from now onwards he will name the members disturbing proceedings and asked Congress' K C Venugopal to cut short his chat with fellow members. PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday scolded members of the House seen talking to each other constantly during the Question Hour, asking them to step out of the chamber if they want prolonged discussions among themselves.