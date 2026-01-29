HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lok Sabha Speaker scolds MPs chatting among themselves

Thu, 29 January 2026
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday scolded members of the House seen talking to each other constantly during the Question Hour, asking them to step out of the chamber if they want prolonged discussions among themselves. 

Birla said he has seen members from either side talking to each other constantly, disturbing others. Such behaviour is against the dignity of the House, and those who wish to indulge in prolonged discussions can go out of the Lok Sabha chamber, he said.

The speaker remarked that brief talks were allowed but not prolonged discussions. He warned that from now onwards he will name the members disturbing proceedings and asked Congress' K C Venugopal to cut short his chat with fellow members. PTI

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, were held with full state honors in Baramati. Prominent leaders and thousands of mourners attended the funeral.

The Black Box of the Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed near the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday has been recovered, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The last rites of Vidip Jadhav, the Personal Security Officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in the Baramati plane crash, were performed in Satara district.

'What has changed is that the new regulations are backed by a clear enforcement framework. They have real consequences and, for the first time, make compliance unavoidable.'

