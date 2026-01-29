Karnataka to flush out illegal Bangladeshis from state

22:52





Replying to a calling attention by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in the state assembly, Reddy said the agents who bring Bangladeshis to the state will also be arrested.





Reddy said that when he held the home portfolio in the past, a special squad was formed to identify Bangladeshis in agriculture estates.





"If needed, we will form a special squad, identify the illegal Bangladeshis in the state and send them back," the minister assured Yatnal, who is an expelled BJP legislator.





"We will start a drive to flush out the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to deport them. We will also book and arrest the agents, who bring Bangladeshis to Karnataka," Reddy said.





Yatnal claimed that there are about 25 lakh illegal migrants from Bangladeshis in the state who are working in the agriculture estates, shopping malls and security agencies and demanded the government's response.





Reddy said there were 370 illegal Bangladeshis in Karnataka of which 213 people have been sent back while action is being taken against the rest.





Those who have not been repatriated have been kept at the Foreign Detention Centre since they were involved in some criminal cases.





The minister said that people from the north east and West Bengal were being mistaken for Bangladeshis.





"Karnataka has people from the north east and not Bangladesh. There are about eight lakh to 10 lakh people from West Bengal, seven lakh to eight lakh from Bihar, people from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in Bengaluru," Reddy said.





He blamed the Centre for the illegal Bangladeshi migrants. -- PTI

A special squad will be formed to flush out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the state, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Thursday.