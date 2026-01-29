HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka to flush out illegal Bangladeshis from state

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
22:52
image
A special squad will be formed to flush out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the state, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Thursday. 

Replying to a calling attention by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in the state assembly, Reddy said the agents who bring Bangladeshis to the state will also be arrested. 

Reddy said that when he held the home portfolio in the past, a special squad was formed to identify Bangladeshis in agriculture estates. 

"If needed, we will form a special squad, identify the illegal Bangladeshis in the state and send them back," the minister assured Yatnal, who is an expelled BJP legislator. 

"We will start a drive to flush out the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to deport them. We will also book and arrest the agents, who bring Bangladeshis to Karnataka," Reddy said. 

Yatnal claimed that there are about 25 lakh illegal migrants from Bangladeshis in the state who are working in the agriculture estates, shopping malls and security agencies and demanded the government's response. 

Reddy said there were 370 illegal Bangladeshis in Karnataka of which 213 people have been sent back while action is being taken against the rest. 

Those who have not been repatriated have been kept at the Foreign Detention Centre since they were involved in some criminal cases. 

The minister said that people from the north east and West Bengal were being mistaken for Bangladeshis. 

"Karnataka has people from the north east and not Bangladesh. There are about eight lakh to 10 lakh people from West Bengal, seven lakh to eight lakh from Bihar, people from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in Bengaluru," Reddy said. 

He blamed the Centre for the illegal Bangladeshi migrants. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Karnataka to flush out illegal Bangladeshis from state
LIVE! Karnataka to flush out illegal Bangladeshis from state

Ajit Pawar crash: Naidu seeks Maharashtra's help for fast probe
Ajit Pawar crash: Naidu seeks Maharashtra's help for fast probe

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has requested the Maharashtra government's cooperation in the investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The Aircraft Accident...

Baramati crash: Black box found; Bombardier to assist probe
Baramati crash: Black box found; Bombardier to assist probe

The Black Box of the Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed near the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday has been recovered, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'
SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

A lane falls silent as Delhi bids farewell to pilot Shambhavi
A lane falls silent as Delhi bids farewell to pilot Shambhavi

The mortal remains of pilot Shambhavi Pathak, who died in a plane crash near Baramati, Maharashtra, were brought to her Delhi residence. The community mourned the loss of the young and dedicated pilot.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO