Karnataka student held for recording, circulating obscene videos of women

Thu, 29 January 2026
17:04
A 21-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly recording and circulating obscene videos of women on social media platforms, police said on Thursday. 

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sawad, a BBA student at a Bengaluru college and a resident in Kodagu district, they added. 

The matter came to light after M S Prasanna Bhat, president of the Kodagu Development Committee, received the alleged video clips on his WhatsApp number on January 21 from a resident of Napoklu, police said. 

Bhat later filed a complaint at the police station, alleging the circulation of obscene photos and videos involving a young man and two women on social media platforms. 

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that the clips showed a man engaging in sexual acts with two different women on different occasions. 

The visuals appeared to be self-recorded. 

He further alleged that the same obscene content had been circulated widely on social media platforms. Subsequent verification revealed that the person seen in the videos was the accused student. -- PTI

