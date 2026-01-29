Karnataka student held for recording, circulating obscene videos of women

17:04





The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sawad, a BBA student at a Bengaluru college and a resident in Kodagu district, they added.





The matter came to light after M S Prasanna Bhat, president of the Kodagu Development Committee, received the alleged video clips on his WhatsApp number on January 21 from a resident of Napoklu, police said.





Bhat later filed a complaint at the police station, alleging the circulation of obscene photos and videos involving a young man and two women on social media platforms.





According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that the clips showed a man engaging in sexual acts with two different women on different occasions.





The visuals appeared to be self-recorded.





He further alleged that the same obscene content had been circulated widely on social media platforms. Subsequent verification revealed that the person seen in the videos was the accused student. -- PTI

