HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC quashes case against child for rash driving beacon-fitted car in Kolkata

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
21:10
image
The Calcutta high court has quashed all proceedings against a minor accused of rash driving a beacon-fitted car and related traffic violations, saying the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) failed to finish the statutory inquiry within the deadline set by law. 

The incident occurred in the city's Park Street area on November 26, 2023, when the boy allegedly drove a car with a blue beacon and a "Judge" board fitted on the dashboard, violating a one-way rule. 

As the police stopped the vehicle, the juvenile admitted he didn't have a driving licence and said the car belonged to his grandfather, a retired judge. 

The police slapped charges against him, which included rash driving, false impersonation and under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. 

An inquiry before the JJB was undertaken, and the minor first appeared before the board in November 2023. 

Quashing the case on Tuesday, Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee noted that the Juvenile Justice Act is welfare-oriented, and strict timelines are meant to protect children from prolonged legal trauma. But the inquiry before the JJB was not completed within the statutory period - even after an extension that lacked valid reasons. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Akhilesh, Mayawati welcome SC stay on new UGC rules
LIVE! Akhilesh, Mayawati welcome SC stay on new UGC rules

China steps up Nipah virus screening amid outbreak in India
China steps up Nipah virus screening amid outbreak in India

China has initiated screening procedures for travelers arriving from regions affected by the Nipah virus, including India. While no cases have been detected in China, health authorities are taking precautionary measures due to the...

NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt
NCP minister calls for Sunetra Pawar to join Maha govt

Senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal says the public wants Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, to be brought into the Maharashtra state ministry.

What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?

With Ajit Pawar's passing, the 40 MLAs who remain will now have to decide whether they want to continue in Mahayuti in the company of the BJP and Shiv Sena -- or return to the Sharad Pawar fold.

Set up gaushalas for stray animals on highways: SC to NHAI
Set up gaushalas for stray animals on highways: SC to NHAI

The Supreme Court has suggested that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) consider establishing gaushalas (cowsheds) under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to care for stray animals entering highways. The court also...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO