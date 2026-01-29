HC quashes case against child for rash driving beacon-fitted car in Kolkata

21:10





The incident occurred in the city's Park Street area on November 26, 2023, when the boy allegedly drove a car with a blue beacon and a "Judge" board fitted on the dashboard, violating a one-way rule.





As the police stopped the vehicle, the juvenile admitted he didn't have a driving licence and said the car belonged to his grandfather, a retired judge.





The police slapped charges against him, which included rash driving, false impersonation and under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.





An inquiry before the JJB was undertaken, and the minor first appeared before the board in November 2023.





Quashing the case on Tuesday, Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee noted that the Juvenile Justice Act is welfare-oriented, and strict timelines are meant to protect children from prolonged legal trauma. But the inquiry before the JJB was not completed within the statutory period - even after an extension that lacked valid reasons. -- PTI

