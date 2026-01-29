HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Former Indonesia President offers prayers at Tirupati temple

Thu, 29 January 2026
Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, an official said. TTD officials received Widodo and later took him for darshan (visit to deity).

"Seventh President of Indonesia (Widodo) had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and was received by TTD officials, who escorted him for darshan," the official told PTI. Following darshan, TTD officials presented him with silk clothes, the Lord's prasadams (consecrated food) and offered a portrait of Lord Venkateswara at Ranganayakula Mandapam. TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI

