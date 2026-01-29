Federal troop deployments to US cities cost taxpayers $496m

14:32





The administration says the deployments are aimed at fighting crime, but critics say they violate constitutional limits and weaken state and local control.





Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who requested the analysis, accused the administration of wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on poorly planned operations. The CBO estimates the deployments cost roughly USD 93 million per month and exclude the military's December deployment to New Orleans. The White House did not immediately respond to the findings.

Federal troop deployments ordered by the Trump administration have already cost taxpayers about USD 496 million through December and could exceed USD 1 billion if they continue, according to the Congressional Budget Office, reports AP.