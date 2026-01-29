HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Federal troop deployments to US cities cost taxpayers $496m

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
14:32
image
Federal troop deployments ordered by the Trump administration have already cost taxpayers about USD 496 million through December and could exceed USD 1 billion if they continue, according to the Congressional Budget Office, reports AP. 

The administration says the deployments are aimed at fighting crime, but critics say they violate constitutional limits and weaken state and local control. 

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, who requested the analysis, accused the administration of wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on poorly planned operations. The CBO estimates the deployments cost roughly USD 93 million per month and exclude the military's December deployment to New Orleans. The White House did not immediately respond to the findings.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee valuation does not reflect India's economy: Survey
LIVE! Rupee valuation does not reflect India's economy: Survey

SC stays new UGC rules on caste discrimination amid uproar
SC stays new UGC rules on caste discrimination amid uproar

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth
Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth

'What has changed is that the new regulations are backed by a clear enforcement framework. They have real consequences and, for the first time, make compliance unavoidable.'

Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours in Baramati
Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours in Baramati

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, were held with full state honors in Baramati. Prominent leaders and thousands of mourners attended the funeral.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black box recovered
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black box recovered

The Black Box of the Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed near the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday has been recovered, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO