Delhi police bust international cybercrime racket, Nigerian among 4 held

23:21





The four accused included a Nigerian national believed to be the kingpin of the racket, whose address was narrowed down by messaging him from another accused's phone regarding delivery of bank documents and checking his food delivery app records, police said.





According to police, Culibaly Amara (32), the kingpin, targeted lonely people looking for friends on social media.





After befriending them, he lured the victims on the pretext of sending expensive gifts and foreign currency and then forced them to pay handsome amounts in the name of Customs duty, late fees, etc.





The police action followed a complaint lodged by a 40-year-old woman from Burari, who was allegedly duped of Rs 4.20 lakh using a similar modus operandi, the officials said.





"The woman stated in her complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting (NCRP) portal that in April 2025, she received a message from a person, who introduced himself as Nitin Patel, expressing a desire to befriend her," a senior police officer said. -- PTI

Delhi Police has arrested three men and apprehended a minor after busting an international cybercrime racket that allegedly befriended unsuspecting, lonely people on social media and cheated them on the pretext of sending expensive gifts and foreign currency parcels, officials said on Thursday.