HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
18:18
image
Rising for the third consecutive day, benchmark stock index Sensex advanced 221 points and Nifty settled above 25,400 on Thursday following a rally in Larsen & Toubro and the Economic Survey projecting the GDP growth of 6.8-7.2 percent for the next fiscal. 

Erasing its early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 221.69 points or 0.27 percent to settle at 82,566.37. 

During the morning trade, it tanked 636.74 points or 0.77 percent to 81,707.94. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 76.15 points or 0.30 percent to end at 25,418.90. 

The broader index fell 182.95 points or 0.72 percent to a low of 25,159.80 in early trade. 

A rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows helped key indices recover from lows, analysts said. From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel jumped the most by 4.41 percent. 

Larsen & Toubro climbed 3.66 percent after its consolidated revenue from operations in the October-December quarter rose by 10 percent to Rs 71,450 crore from Rs 64,668 crore in the year-ago period. 

Axis Bank, Eternal, NTPC, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank were also among the gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Naidu urges Fadnavis to speed up probe into Ajit crash
LIVE! Naidu urges Fadnavis to speed up probe into Ajit crash

What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?

With Ajit Pawar's passing, the 40 MLAs who remain will now have to decide whether they want to continue in Mahayuti in the company of the BJP and Shiv Sena -- or return to the Sharad Pawar fold.

'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'
'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'

'Because of him, we learned how to work for people, how to take responsibility, and how to stand by our decisions.'

Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Ajit Dada
Maharashtra Bids Farewell to Ajit Dada

Thousands of supporters gathered to pay their last respects, chanting slogans in his memory.The large turnout and emotional farewell highlighted Ajit Pawar's strong grassroots connect and his significant influence in Maharashtra politics.

SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'
SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO