British PM Starmer meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Thu, 29 January 2026
09:13
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing state media reported. The last time the two leaders met was in November 2024 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Starmer who began his official visit on Wednesday accompanied by senior executives from more than 50 major British firms said he had arrived in China to "deliver for the British people." "Touched down in China - I'm here to deliver for the British people," Starmer said in a post on X, as he commenced his visit scheduled to run from Wednesday to Saturday. (January 28-31).

According to the Chinese daily, Global Times, several British businesses expressed optimism about China's long-term economic prospects and reaffirmed their commitment to investing in the Chinese market during the visit. 
 
Starmer's visit comes amid shifting global dynamics and domestic pressure to balance economic opportunity with security concerns. It marks the first visit by a UK prime minister to China in eight years and is being closely watched in capitals from Beijing to Washington.

