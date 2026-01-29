'BJP's true tribute to Ajit Pawar would be to withdraw...'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thu, 29 January 2026
15:02
The Pawar family at the funeral today
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the BJP's true tribute to the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would be to withdraw the "graft charges" against him. In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP said the BJP has brought out full-page advertisements in newspapers to pay tribute to Pawar. 

"But what will happen with it (the advertisements)?" Raut asked. "True tribute to Ajit Pawar by the BJP, which means (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis would be to withdraw the (graft) charges of Rs 70,000 crore," Raut added. 

The BJP on Thursday carried front-page advertisements in leading newspapers paying tribute to Pawar, who was killed in a tragic air crash a day earlier. Although the NCP, which Ajit Pawar led, is part of the Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, the BJP had earlier accused him of a scam in the irrigation department. PTI

