Amid rumbles, Tharoor meets Rahul, Kharge in Parliament

Thu, 29 January 2026
13:00
Amid reported differences between him and the party high command, Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The meeting between the leaders is underway at Kharge's office in the Parliament. 

This comes after Tharoor skipped an important All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls. However, he said that he had informed his party leaders about his intention not to attend the meeting beforehand.

The Congress leader had informed the leadership that he wouldn't be able to attend the meeting, which had already been postponed, due to his prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival. Tharoor had gone to the festival to speak on his latest book, Sree Narayana Guru. 

Meanwhile, on January 24, Tharoor clearly signalled that there are some "issues" with him and the party, and he would like to discuss them with the party's leadership. "Whatever issues there are, I would have to discuss them with the party leadership, and I look forward to the opportunity to do so. I'm not entering into this issue in public at all," he said. -- PTI

