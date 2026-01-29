HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All smiles after hour-long meet

Thu, 29 January 2026
14:50
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares this image on X and writes: "Thanks to @INCIndia President @kharge ji and LS LoP @RahulGandhi ji for a warm and constructive discussion today on a wide range of subjects. We are all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India."

Amid reports that he was upset with his party, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and said "all is good" and he is on the "same page" with the leadership. The meeting in Kharge's chamber in Parliament House complex lasted for over an hour. Sources said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also joined the meeting.

