HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

All is good: Tharoor after meeting Rahul, Kharge

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
13:44
image
Amid reported differences between him and the party high command, Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

After the meeting Tharoor says, "We had a discussion with my two party leaders, the LoP and the Congress president. We had a very good, constructive, positive discussion. All is good, and we are moving together on the same page. 

"What more can I say? I have always campaigned for the party, where have I not campaigned?

"No, that was never discussed. I am not interested in being a candidate for anything. At the moment, I am already an MP, and I have the trust of my voters from Thiruvananthapuram. I have to look after their interests in Parliament, that is my job," he says when asked if Kerala CM was discussed.   

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Amid rumbles, Tharoor meets Rahul, Kharge in Parliament
LIVE! Amid rumbles, Tharoor meets Rahul, Kharge in Parliament

Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours in Baramati
Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours in Baramati

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, were held with full state honors in Baramati. Prominent leaders and thousands of mourners attended the funeral.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black box recovered
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Black box recovered

The Black Box of the Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed near the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday has been recovered, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Young son performs last rites of Ajit Pawar's PSO
Young son performs last rites of Ajit Pawar's PSO

The last rites of Vidip Jadhav, the Personal Security Officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in the Baramati plane crash, were performed in Satara district.

Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth
Why UGC's New Equity Rules Finally Have Teeth

'What has changed is that the new regulations are backed by a clear enforcement framework. They have real consequences and, for the first time, make compliance unavoidable.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO