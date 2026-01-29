All is good: Tharoor after meeting Rahul, Kharge

13:44





After the meeting Tharoor says, "We had a discussion with my two party leaders, the LoP and the Congress president. We had a very good, constructive, positive discussion. All is good, and we are moving together on the same page.





"What more can I say? I have always campaigned for the party, where have I not campaigned?





"No, that was never discussed. I am not interested in being a candidate for anything. At the moment, I am already an MP, and I have the trust of my voters from Thiruvananthapuram. I have to look after their interests in Parliament, that is my job," he says when asked if Kerala CM was discussed.

Amid reported differences between him and the party high command, Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.