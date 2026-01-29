HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Akhilesh, Mayawati welcome SC stay on new UGC rules

Thu, 29 January 2026
19:22
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the recent Equity Regulations of the University Grants Commission, while Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati termed the order "appropriate". 

Reacting to the apex court's observations that the rules were prima facie "vague" and "open to misuse", the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stressed that both the language of the law and the intent behind it must be clear to prevent injustice and social division. 

"True justice does not involve injustice to anyone, and the honourable court ensures precisely this. The language of the law must also be clear, and so must the intent. It's not just about rules, but also about intention," Yadav posted on X. 

"May no one be oppressed, nor injustice done to anyone, may no tyranny or excess be inflicted on anyone, nor unfairness to anyone," he added.

Commenting on the top court decision, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati posted on X: "The new rules implemented by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to prevent casteist incidents in government and private universities have created an atmosphere of social tension. 

"Keeping in view such current circumstances, the decision today by the Hon'ble Supreme Court to stay the UGC's new rules is appropriate." 

"An atmosphere of social tension in this matter would not have arisen at all had the UGC taken all parties into confidence before implementing the new rules and gave appropriate representation to the upper-caste society in the investigation committee under the principles of natural justice," she added. -- PTI

