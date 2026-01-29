Akasa Air expands fleet to 32 aircraft, strengthens position

22:08





The newly inducted Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft, bearing registration number VT-YBN, arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on January 29.





The delivery flight departed from Seattle, United States, with stopovers at Keflavik, Iceland, and Larnaca, Cyprus, before concluding its final leg to India.





"With the addition of its 32nd aircraft in under three and a half years of operations, Akasa Air is setting new benchmarks for disciplined and viable growth in Indian aviation. Akasa Air continues to scale with consistency and a clear long-term vision, underscoring its readiness to meet the evolving demands of a dynamic travel landscape," read the official statement by Akasa Air.





Akasa Air stated that since the start of its operations, it has followed a structured approach to growth, expanding both its domestic and international networks while maintaining high standards of reliability and customer experience.





The airline has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with 194 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next six years.





Currently, Akasa Air operates 32 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1B fuel-efficient engines.





The airline said these aircraft deliver superior fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions, feature a quieter cabin with 40 per cent less noise, and align with its focus on environmental sustainability. -- ANI

