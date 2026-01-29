HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar's mortal remains taken for last rites

Thu, 29 January 2026
10:23
The hearse van carrying the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar moves towards Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites. People gather on the street to pay him their last respects.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray expresses condolences before NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar on the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Baramati. 

Raj Thackeray on Wednesday penned an emotional post paying tribute to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a plane crash this morning. Raj Thackeray said that Ajit Pawar was a "remarkably straightforward" leader who was "utterly free of caste bias" and transformed the Pimpri Chinchwad and Baramati region. He added that Maharashtra's politics has lost an outstanding leader. 

"Ajit Pawar and I entered politics around the same time, though our acquaintance came much later. But on the strength of his sheer passion for politics, Ajit Pawar took great strides in Maharashtra's political arena. Though Ajit Pawar was a leader forged in the mould of Pawar Saheb, he later carved out his own independent identity. And he imprinted that identity in every nook and corner of Maharashtra," the MNS chief posted on X.

LIVE! State politics weaker without Ajit Dada, mourns Saamna
Ajit Pawar's funeral today, Amit Shah to attend
The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, will be held with full state honors in Baramati. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Accidental death report filed
Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati. The case will be handed over to the Maharashtra CID for...

What Happens To NCP After Ajit Pawar's Death?
With Ajit Pawar's passing, the 40 MLAs who remain will now have to decide whether they want to continue in Mahayuti in the company of the BJP and Shiv Sena -- or return to the Sharad Pawar fold.

'Without Dada, We Are Nobody'
'Because of him, we learned how to work for people, how to take responsibility, and how to stand by our decisions.'

