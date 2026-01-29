Ajit Pawar's mortal remains taken for last rites

10:23

The hearse van carrying the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar moves towards Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites. People gather on the street to pay him their last respects.









Raj Thackeray on Wednesday penned an emotional post paying tribute to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a plane crash this morning. Raj Thackeray said that Ajit Pawar was a "remarkably straightforward" leader who was "utterly free of caste bias" and transformed the Pimpri Chinchwad and Baramati region. He added that Maharashtra's politics has lost an outstanding leader.





"Ajit Pawar and I entered politics around the same time, though our acquaintance came much later. But on the strength of his sheer passion for politics, Ajit Pawar took great strides in Maharashtra's political arena. Though Ajit Pawar was a leader forged in the mould of Pawar Saheb, he later carved out his own independent identity. And he imprinted that identity in every nook and corner of Maharashtra," the MNS chief posted on X.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray expresses condolences before NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar on the demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Baramati.