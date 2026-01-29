Ajit Pawar's mortal remains brought to Baramati home

09:25





Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out. Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar expressed deep grief over the tragedy, calling it an extremely unfortunate incident.





He said Pawar was a disciplined leader who began his day early and had complete command over administration.





"It is a very unfortunate incident, and everyone is grieving and remembering Ajit Dada. He was a very disciplined person, and he used to start his day very early. He had absolute control over the administration... He was very good at heart, which is why he loved everyone, and everyone loved him. The whole of Maharashtra is in deep sorrow today. No politics should be done at a time like this. His flight tried to land first, but due to fog, it could not land... I started my political career in Congress along with Pawar Saheb. When NCP was formed, I joined NCP. Dada loved all of us, and Sharad Pawar Saheb was an inspiration for all of us," Kesarkar told ANI.





The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled to take place at 11 AM.





The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today. The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar's image and a board reading "Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein" (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar). Ajit 'Dada' Pawar died on Wednesday in a plane crash at Baramati airport, leaving behind a long career of ups and downs in politics.





He was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. Ajit Pawar was born on 22nd July 1959 in Deolali Pravara, Rahuri taluka, Ahmednagar district. He was known among the people as "Ajit Dada" for his tireless efforts on behalf of the people of Maharashtra and his ability to stay connected to them and the soil.

The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were on Thursday brought to his residence in Katewadi in Baramati ahead of his last rites. Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the Nationalist Congress leader who lost his life in a plane crash on January 28 morning.