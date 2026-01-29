Ajit Pawar's funeral today, rath to carry mortal remains

08:40

The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his 'Antim Yatra' today.



The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar's image and a board reading 'Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein' (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).



The funeral procession for Maharashtra's longest-serving Deputy CM (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 am, pass through the city for people to pay their respects to Pawar, and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the funeral, scheduled to take place at 11 am.



Hours ahead of the procession, crowds of party workers and supporters gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Hospital in Baramati, where Pawar's mortal remains were kept before being taken to his residence.



A teary-eyed party worker, Chandrashekar Patil, mourned Ajit Dada's death and reflected on the Deputy CM's hardworking routine. -- ANI