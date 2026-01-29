HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Cockpit voice recorder, flight data recorder recovered

Thu, 29 January 2026
11:18
Officials probing the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others have recovered the voice recorder and flight data recorder from the accident spot. 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed that the equipment has been recovered from the site. 

Earlier today, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams reached the crash site. The Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the crash and have initiated further investigation.

"Pune Rural Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at Baramati Taluka Police Station in connection with the air crash in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life. Further investigation initiated," a police official from Pune police said. 

Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the Nationalist Congress leader who lost his life in a plane crash on January 28.

