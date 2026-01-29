HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Airbus expects India's commercial fleet size to triple by 2035

Thu, 29 January 2026
India's commercial aircraft fleet of over 100 seats will triple in size to 2,250 over the next decade, as the country grows to become the third-largest civil aviation market in the world by 2035, from the existing 850, a senior official of the aircraft maker Airbus said on Thursday. 

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said the first Indian originally made and assembled Airbus C-295, a twin-engine medium military transport aircraft, will be delivered in the third quarter of 2026. 

Westermeier also said Airbus currently has a backlog of 1,250 aircraft from Indian carriers and hopes to deliver on an average 120-150 planes every year which translates into two per week. The fleet expansion is driven both by the Indian aviation market boom and the Indian airlines' ambition to expand on international routes.

