9 IEDs planted by Maoists diffused by security forces in Chhattisgarh

Thu, 29 January 2026
21:30
A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) recovered explosives planted by Maoists during a search operation in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area under the Chhotebethia police station limits. 

During the operation, a total of 9 pressure cooker IEDs, firecrackers, electric wires, and other Naxalite materials were seized from different locations. 

All the IEDs were defused and destroyed on the spot. 

According to information received from the police, as part of the anti-Maoist operation, a joint team of the DRG and BSF was conducting a search operation on January 23, near the Kotri River in Modemarka village under the Chhotebethia police station area. 

During this operation, 3 pressure cooker IEDs, hidden with the intention of harming security forces, were recovered. 

Earlier, on Thursday, a comprehensive search operation was conducted in the forest and hilly area of Kalpar village under the Chhotebethia police station. 

During the operation, 6 pressure cooker IEDs (each weighing approximately 5 kg), firecrackers, electric wires, and other Naxalite materials were recovered. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosives were intended for a major attack. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Silver goes past Rs 4 lakh-mark; gold hits fresh high
LIVE! Silver goes past Rs 4 lakh-mark; gold hits fresh high

Ajit Pawar crash: Naidu seeks Maharashtra's help for fast probe
Ajit Pawar crash: Naidu seeks Maharashtra's help for fast probe

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has requested the Maharashtra government's cooperation in the investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The Aircraft Accident...

Baramati crash: Black box found; Bombardier to assist probe
Baramati crash: Black box found; Bombardier to assist probe

The Black Box of the Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed near the Baramati airstrip on Wednesday has been recovered, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'
SC stays UGC regulations on hold, flags 'dangerous impact'

The Supreme Court has stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation following petitions arguing that the Commission's definition of caste-based discrimination was too narrow, excluding certain categories from...

A lane falls silent as Delhi bids farewell to pilot Shambhavi
A lane falls silent as Delhi bids farewell to pilot Shambhavi

The mortal remains of pilot Shambhavi Pathak, who died in a plane crash near Baramati, Maharashtra, were brought to her Delhi residence. The community mourned the loss of the young and dedicated pilot.

