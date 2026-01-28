'We liked Ajit Dada's smooth grip on administration'

17:17





In a post on X, Thackeray said he had the opportunity to work with Ajit 'Dada' for the last five to six years, both in the government and briefly in the opposition.





He praised Ajit Pawar's strong grip on legislative administration and described him as having a warm and affectionate nature.





"The news of Ajit Dada is shocking! There are no words. I had the opportunity to work with Dada for the last 5-6 years. First in government, then for a few days in the opposition. Many like us liked his smooth grip on the legislative administration and his loving nature. I had said this publicly many times, even when I was in the opposition. Today's news is truly shocking. Humble tributes to Ajit Dada and his colleagues in the accident," the UBT Sena MLA posted on X.





Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash this morning in Maharashtra's Baramati. -- ANI

