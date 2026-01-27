UP BJP office bearer resigns over new UGC regulations

00:20





Shashi Tomar, who is an office bearer (zila mantri) of the BJP's Mahila Morcha, submitted her resignation in a letter addressed to the district unit chief.





"I do not endorse the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, of the University Grants Commission (UGC).





This rule will increase caste discrimination in the education system," Tomar said in the letter. She highlighted her concerns that the new rules could adversely affect students from the general category and violate constitutional provisions.





"Hurt by the decision to implement this rule, I tender my resignation from my post. Please accept it," she wrote.





Despite her resignation, Tomar emphasised her commitment to continuing the BJP's public welfare initiatives, women's empowerment efforts, and the ideology of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.





"I will extend full support to Yogi Adityanath jee and will also continue to work for the party," her letter read.





Uday Pratap Singh, the district unit president of the BJP, responded to the situation by saying he had come across news of Tomar's resignation on social media but had not yet received a formal resignation letter from her.





The new rules notified by the UGC on January 13 -- the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 -- have sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them. -- PTI

