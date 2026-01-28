HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's wife inconsolable in Baramati

Wed, 28 January 2026
15:37
Supriya Sule weeps at the loss of her cousin, Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra, and his cousin and Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule breakdown in Baramati.

The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were taken to Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the public to pay their last respects.

Earlier today, the Lower House of Parliament made an obituary reference to the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died during a plane crash in Baramati this morning. The NCP chief was a Lok Sabha MP during the 10th Lok Sabha in 1991. The 66-year-old leader died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning. He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

Ajit Pawar and four others on board died after the chartered plane crashed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, declaring a government holiday and state mourning. Other state leaders also mourned Pawar's passing, highlighting his...

Mamata stated that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms.

