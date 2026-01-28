She told me she will fly with Ajit Dada: Crew member's dad

14:04

The site of the crash. Pic by special arrangement





The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the Baramati airport. There were five people onboard, including crew member, Pinki Mali, according to the aviation regulator DGCA.





A senior official told PTI that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will visit the crash site and investigate the accident.According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am. The aircraft crashed at 8.50 am, a police official said. Pawar, 66, was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.





Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said that after the crash, there was a fire. "People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital," he said. A source told PTI that the aircraft pilot had mentioned about poor visibility near the runway before the aircraft attempted the landing.





The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames, the source said. Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of the Rajya Sabha and two sons, Parth and Jay.

Shiv Kumar Mali, the father of Pinki Mali who was a member of the crew on the charter plane carrying Ajit Pawar, says, "I spoke to her for the last time yesterday. She told me that she will head to Baramati with Ajit Dada. She also told me that from there, she will head to Nanded and speak to me once she checks into a hotel..."