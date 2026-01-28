HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

She told me she will fly with Ajit Dada: Crew member's dad

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
14:04
The site of the crash. Pic by special arrangement
The site of the crash. Pic by special arrangement
Shiv Kumar Mali, the father of Pinki Mali who was a member of the crew on the charter plane carrying Ajit Pawar, says, "I spoke to her for the last time yesterday. She told me that she will head to Baramati with Ajit Dada. She also told me that from there, she will head to Nanded and speak to me once she checks into a hotel..."

The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the Baramati airport. There were five people onboard, including crew member, Pinki Mali, according to the aviation regulator DGCA. 

A senior official told PTI that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will visit the crash site and investigate the accident.According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am. The aircraft crashed at 8.50 am, a police official said. Pawar, 66, was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in the state.

Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said that after the crash, there was a fire. "People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital," he said. A source told PTI that the aircraft pilot had mentioned about poor visibility near the runway before the aircraft attempted the landing. 

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames, the source said. Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of the Rajya Sabha and two sons, Parth and Jay.

TOP STORIES

AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH
AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

LIVE! Mamata demands SC-led probe into Ajit Pawar's death
LIVE! Mamata demands SC-led probe into Ajit Pawar's death

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong?
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong?

The Learjet 45XR aircraft, which was carrying Ajit Pawar and four others from Mumbai, crashed near Baramati airport at 8.48 am on Wednesday.

Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash

'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

Ajit Pawar's death: Maha announces 3-day state mourning
Ajit Pawar's death: Maha announces 3-day state mourning

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO