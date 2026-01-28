Sharad Pawar, wife fly back to Baramati

17:08





The 85-year-old Pawar senior and his wife Pratibha Pawar flew to their hometown in a helicopter from Mumbai after hearing the news. "How did it happen?" he was heard asking those who had come to receive them.





Later he left for the hospital where Ajit Pawar's body has been kept.





Ajit, who rose in Maharashtra politics under the aegis of Sharad Pawar, broke away from his uncle to join hands with the BJP in 2023. It led to a split in the Nationalist Congress Party. But the two NCP factions recently came together to contest the municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. PTI

