HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sharad Pawar, wife fly back to Baramati

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
17:08
image
How did it happen, a composed Sharad Pawar asked after landing in Baramati, hours after the tragic death of his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash on Wednesday. 

The 85-year-old Pawar senior and his wife Pratibha Pawar flew to their hometown in a helicopter from Mumbai after hearing the news. "How did it happen?" he was heard asking those who had come to receive them. 

Later he left for the hospital where Ajit Pawar's body has been kept. 

Ajit, who rose in Maharashtra politics under the aegis of Sharad Pawar, broke away from his uncle to join hands with the BJP in 2023. It led to a split in the Nationalist Congress Party. But the two NCP factions recently came together to contest the municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'We liked Ajit Dada's smooth grip on administration'
LIVE! 'We liked Ajit Dada's smooth grip on administration'

Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane
Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane

"The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843 IST (8.43 am). However, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance (did not respond to ATC). Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST...

She told me, I am flying with Ajit dada: Crew member's father
She told me, I am flying with Ajit dada: Crew member's father

Pinky Mali was an attendant on the Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, that crash-landed at the Baramati airport

Ajit Pawar's death puts question mark over NCP's future
Ajit Pawar's death puts question mark over NCP's future

The death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has created a leadership crisis within the NCP, raising questions about the party's future and potential reunification with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong

Ajit Pawar and four others on board died after the chartered plane crashed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO