HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sharad Pawar bids final farewell to Ajit Pawar

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
16:03
image
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, along with NCP Working President Praful Patel, State NCP President Sunil Tatkare, and State Minister Hasan Mushrif, arrive at Vidya Pratishthan to pay their last respects to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in the plane crash in Baramati this morning. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sharad Pawar this morning and expressed his condolences at the death of Ajit Pawar. "The prime minister spoke to Sharad Pawar on the sad demise of Ajit Pawar and expressed his condolences," officials said. Ajit Pawar, 66, was among the five killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's wife inconsolable in Baramati
LIVE! Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's wife inconsolable in Baramati

AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH
AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong

Ajit Pawar and four others on board died after the chartered plane crashed.

With Ajit Pawar's death, lost elder friend, guide: Fadnavis
With Ajit Pawar's death, lost elder friend, guide: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, declaring a government holiday and state mourning. Other state leaders also mourned Pawar's passing, highlighting his...

Why Mamata is calling for SC probe into Ajit Pawar's death
Why Mamata is calling for SC probe into Ajit Pawar's death

Mamata stated that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO