Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 91.79 against US dollar

19:36





Forex traders said the rupee opened higher as the US dollar index softened and a long-awaited trade breakthrough with Europe offered quiet reassurance.





However, selling pressure from foreign funds and ongoing geopolitical tensions dented investors' sentiments.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.60 and touched an early high of 91.50, but pared the gains to touch an intra-day low of 91.83 against the greenback.





The domestic unit settled at 91.79 (provisional), down by 11 paise from its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and gained 22 paise to close at 91.68 against the US dollar. -- PTI

