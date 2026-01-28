HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 91.79 against US dollar

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
19:36
image
The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day in the negative territory, down 11 paise at 91.79 (provisional) against the US dollar, as the support from the retreating dollar index was negated by sustained foreign fund outflows. 

Forex traders said the rupee opened higher as the US dollar index softened and a long-awaited trade breakthrough with Europe offered quiet reassurance. 

However, selling pressure from foreign funds and ongoing geopolitical tensions dented investors' sentiments. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.60 and touched an early high of 91.50, but pared the gains to touch an intra-day low of 91.83 against the greenback. 

The domestic unit settled at 91.79 (provisional), down by 11 paise from its previous close. 

On Tuesday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and gained 22 paise to close at 91.68 against the US dollar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man writes in blood to PM over UGC rules row
LIVE! Man writes in blood to PM over UGC rules row

Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane
Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane

"The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843 IST (8.43 am). However, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance (did not respond to ATC). Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST...

Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah may attend
Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah may attend

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, will be held with full state honors in Baramati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral.

Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash

'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash

Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO