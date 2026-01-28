HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rs 4L jewellery stolen while family out watching a movie

Wed, 28 January 2026
09:32
image
Unidentified individuals allegedly broke into the house of a defence employee in Pune and fled with gold jewellery valued at Rs 4.4 lakh while the family was out watching a movie, police said. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the house located on the campus of a defence institute in the Dapodi area here. 

"Unidentified thieves broke the house latch, entered the premises and stole gold jewellery of Rs 4.4 lakh," an official from Dapodi police station said on Tuesday. The theft came to light after the family returned home. The police have registered a case and are conducting a probe into it, the official said. PTI

