Priyanka calls Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's wife

12:16

File pic





"The news of the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and others in the horrific plane crash in Maharashtra is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. Deepest condolences to revered Sharad Pawar Ji, Supriya Sule Ji and their entire family, and to the supporters of revered Ajit Pawar Ji," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on 'X'.





Vadra also said she personally spoke to members of the Pawar family to convey her condolences. "I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and his supporters. I have spoken to Ajit Pawar's wife and Supriya ji (Supriya Sule)." -- PTI

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who reportedly died in a plane crash in Baramati earlier in the day.