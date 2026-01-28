HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President, PM, HM, condole Ajit Pawar's shocking death

Wed, 28 January 2026
11:39
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's demise is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for him. 

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "The way Ajit Pawar ji dedicated himself to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra over the past three-and-a-half decades cannot be expressed in words. "Today, the news of the loss of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister and our senior NDA colleague Ajit Pawar ji in a tragic accident has left my heart deeply distressed," he said. 

Expressing deepest condolences to the Pawar family, Shah said that in this hour of grief, the entire NDA stands firmly with the bereaved Pawar family. "Whenever we met, he would engage in long discussions on numerous issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for me," the home minister said. 

"May God grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said. 

Pawar (66) and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in the Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

TOP STORIES

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft.

'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, praising his grassroots connection and dedication to serving the people.

