Maharashtra BJP leaders mourn Ajit Pawar

Wed, 28 January 2026
13:08
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Several state BJP leaders, including Ashish Shelar, Ravindra Chavan and Chandrashekhar Bawankule, expressed deep grief over Ajit Pawar's passing. "This heart-wrenching incident has left the mind numb. Maharashtra has lost an experienced, dutiful and resolute leader," state minister Shelar said. Pawar left a distinct imprint on the state's politics through his strong grip over administration, decisiveness and relentless drive for Maharashtra's all-round progress. 

"Firmness, discipline, punctuality and tireless dedication were defining aspects of his personality," he said. 

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said Maharashtra's politics was unimaginable without Pawar. He said Pawar was known as a dynamic leader with a powerful command over administration and an unwavering focus on the state's comprehensive development. He said Pawar held the record for serving the longest tenure as deputy CM in the state's history and left an indelible mark while handling key portfolios such as irrigation, energy and finance. 

"With his passing, Maharashtra has lost a firm, disciplined, punctual and indefatigable leader. This void can never be filled," Chavan said. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule described Pawar as a senior friend and guide. "Even now, it is difficult to accept that this tragedy has really happened," he said. Pawar would be remembered as a true people's leader who gave clear direction and unstoppable momentum to Maharashtra's all-round development, Bawankule said. 

Recalling Pawar's immense administrative experience, Bawankule said he had personally sought the NCP leader's advice on several occasions. "The loss of Ajitdada is not merely the departure of one leader; it is a profound loss for Maharashtra itself. The nation has lost a visionary statesman, and I have lost a dear elder friend and guide," Bawankule said, adding that the reality of Pawar no longer being among them felt impossible to accept. PTI

AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH
The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

LIVE! Ajit Pawar death: Public holiday, 3-day mourning in Maha
Ajit Pawar plane crash: AAIB to probe what went wrong
A senior official told PTI that the AAIB will be visiting the crash site and it will be investigating the accident.

Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

'NCP Workers Make Ajit Pawar THE Ajit Pawar'
Ajit Pawar granted Rediff an interview in Baramati at 6 am. Why?'To be a successful politician one needs to sleep less, and I never sleep for more than 4 hours' Ajit Pawar told Syed Firdaus Ashraf as Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff captured...

