HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka assembly pays tributes to Ajit Pawar

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
18:38
image
Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash in Pune. 

Pawar(66) and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed while landing near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning. 

In the House, Speaker U T Khader, informing about Pawar's death, paid tributes to the departed leader. 

Recalling Pawar's long political journey and that he was a six time Deputy CM of Maharashtra, the Speaker said, "he was the voice of poor, downtrodden, farmers. He was a straightforward politician, a prominent personality from the cooperative field, and was known as Ajit Dada among his followers." 

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil remembering Pawar's leadership qualities said, he used to meet every person who had come to meet him every day. 

He also appreciated Pawar's growth in politics from the cooperative sector, and said he had worked with the NCP leader, when he was Congress' Maharashtra in charge. "Ajit Pawar was a tight man strong on his decisions." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man writes in blood to PM over UGC rules row
LIVE! Man writes in blood to PM over UGC rules row

Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane
Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane

"The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843 IST (8.43 am). However, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance (did not respond to ATC). Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST...

Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah may attend
Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah may attend

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, will be held with full state honors in Baramati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral.

Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash

'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash

Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO