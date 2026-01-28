'India-US trade deal could be finalised any day'

22:48





Sources in the ministry of external affairs said that even as the India-EU FTA was being negotiated, negotiations on the India-US deal had made significant progress.





They said that the deal could be "finalised any day now".





What remains for the two sides is being described as "just the dotting of the Is and the crossing of the Ts".





Sources said there has been a robustness in the recent round of negotiations and talks on the deal.In Davos on January 21, US President Donald Trump had expressed confidence over the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), noting that the two countries are "going to have a good deal", while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend and respected leader.





Trump made this comment following his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum.





"I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He's a fantastic man and a friend of mine, and we are going to have a good deal," Trump said when asked about the India-US trade deal by Moneycontrol.





Earlier, India's commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the much-anticipated first tranche of the India-US BTA is "very near", but stopped short of providing a timeline.





The BTA, formally proposed in February following directives from the leadership of both nations, seeks to more than double bilateral trade, from the current $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030.





Talks were first announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in February 2025. -- ANI

A day after India concluded its neogtiations with the European Union on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) which has been dubbed the 'mother of all deals', India is now looking towards a closure on the FTA with the United States.