IAF sends ATC, Met team to Baramati crash site

Wed, 28 January 2026
21:59
In the wake of the tragic air crash near the Baramati airfield in Maharashtra that killed the state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday, the IAF has deployed a dedicated team that is providing essential air traffic control and meteorological services to support safe operations at the site. 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said it deployed a dedicated team of air warriors in response to the civic authorities' urgent request. 

The aircraft, a Learjet, was cleared for landing in Baramati on Wednesday morning after a go-around due to poor visibility. 

However, after having finally received a clearance, it did not give any 'read-back' to the air traffic control (ATC), and burst into flames on the edge of the runway moments later. 

"In response to civic authorities' urgent request after the tragic aircraft crash at Baramati Airport, the Indian Air Force has swiftly deployed a dedicated team of Air Warriors. They are providing essential basic Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Meteorological services to support safe air operations from the site," the IAF said in a post on X. 

"This rapid assistance underscores IAF's commitment to national service in times of need," it added. -- PTI

