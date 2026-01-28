HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt Plans To Curb Excessive Fertiliser Use

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
09:20
image
The government is conducting pilots to use technological platforms, such as Agristack, to connect land, fertiliser usage, and crops to fix the quantum of crop nutrients ideally required, Union Agriculture Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday.

Mishra's remarks put the debate around price control aside for now. Delivering special remarks during a roundtable on 'Healing Soils in India', organised by ICRIER,

Mishra said the government is conducting seven pilots in four states where 60 per cent matching of land, fertiliser usage and crops grown has happened.

Once this matching reaches 80 per cent, the government will start connecting the vital statistics to discourage excess useof urea.

On the question of co-tenants, which is vital for delivering any tangible results on curbing excess urea usage, Mishra said this was also being accommodated so that there is no friction.  Government data, he said, showed that 60 per cent of fertiliser usage is by those who do not have land in their own names.

In Haryana, Mishra said an experiment was conducted to connect land, fertiliser usage and crops grown using Agristack, and it showed remarkable results.  NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, who also addressed the seminar, said the country needs to seriously relook at the ideal NPK ratio, which is 4:2:1, as crop yields have grown manifold since the time these ratios were fixed.  -- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Bad timing': Tharoor explains why he skipped Cong meet
LIVE! 'Bad timing': Tharoor explains why he skipped Cong meet

Agra man murders lover, chops up body, throws head in canal
Agra man murders lover, chops up body, throws head in canal

The deceased woman has been identified as Minki Sharma (30), who was an HR manager in a private company at its office in Agra, and was allegedly in a relationship with Vinay, who worked as an accountant in the same company.

Snowfall causes havoc in J-K; traffic, flight services hit
Snowfall causes havoc in J-K; traffic, flight services hit

Heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region disrupted traffic and air services, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway and cancellation of flights. Rescue and road clearing operations are underway.

GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's Adityanath remarks
GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's Adityanath remarks

A GST Deputy Commissioner, Prashant Kumar Singh, resigned in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, citing attempts to divide the nation on caste and religious...

Why UGC's new regulations have sparked controversy, protests
Why UGC's new regulations have sparked controversy, protests

The University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations on promoting equity in higher education institutions have sparked protests and legal challenges. This article explains the regulations, the concerns raised, and the government's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO