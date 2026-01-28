Govt Plans To Curb Excessive Fertiliser Use

09:20





Mishra's remarks put the debate around price control aside for now. Delivering special remarks during a roundtable on 'Healing Soils in India', organised by ICRIER,





Mishra said the government is conducting seven pilots in four states where 60 per cent matching of land, fertiliser usage and crops grown has happened.





Once this matching reaches 80 per cent, the government will start connecting the vital statistics to discourage excess useof urea.





On the question of co-tenants, which is vital for delivering any tangible results on curbing excess urea usage, Mishra said this was also being accommodated so that there is no friction. Government data, he said, showed that 60 per cent of fertiliser usage is by those who do not have land in their own names.





In Haryana, Mishra said an experiment was conducted to connect land, fertiliser usage and crops grown using Agristack, and it showed remarkable results. NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, who also addressed the seminar, said the country needs to seriously relook at the ideal NPK ratio, which is 4:2:1, as crop yields have grown manifold since the time these ratios were fixed. -- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard

