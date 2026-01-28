HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Family claims diamond ring missing after elderly man dies at Delhi airport

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
18:54
image
The family of a 69-year-old man, who died after collapsing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, has alleged that a five-carat diamond ring went missing from his person during the medical emergency. 

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 4. 

The Delhi police registered a case following the family's claims that the valuable jewellery, worn by the man when he collapsed at Terminal 3, went missing during the chaos of the resuscitation efforts.

According to the FIR, the victim, a resident of Rajasthan, was in the process of boarding flight to Baku, Azerbaijan, as part of a group tour when he suddenly lost consciousness at around 4 am in the departure area.

Airport staff alerted the medical team, which reached the spot and started resuscitation efforts, including CPR. The man was shifted to the medical emergency area where doctors later declared him dead.

The victim's son told the police that his father had been wearing the ring for nearly 30 years. 

"The ring is of immense value to my mother and the family as it is the last memory of my father," he said.

Recalling the sequence of the events, the son said he had dropped his parents at Terminal 3 and received a call from his mother at 4 am regarding his father's condition. He rushed back but was denied entry.

"I requested the staff to let me in, but due to protocols, I was asked to wait outside. I stood there helplessly and could not do anything for him," he said, adding that his mother was eventually brought out in a wheelchair and his father's body was handed over to them at around 8.30 am. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man writes in blood to PM over UGC rules row
LIVE! Man writes in blood to PM over UGC rules row

Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane
Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane

"The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843 IST (8.43 am). However, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance (did not respond to ATC). Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST...

Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah may attend
Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah may attend

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, will be held with full state honors in Baramati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral.

Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash

'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash

Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO