Eight soldiers injured as gun-towing-vehicle overturns in Gujarat

Wed, 28 January 2026
22:41
image
At least eight Indian Army personnel were injured after a Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV) overturned while negotiating a turn in the hill-town of Saputara in Gujarat's Dang district, the police said on Wednesday.

Two of the injured personnel sustained critical injuries, said inspector P D Gondaliya of the local police station.

The accident took place at 11.30 am when two GTVs carrying artillery guns were travelling from Nashik to Jodhpur, with a halt planned in Navsari.

One of the vehicles, transporting an eight-tonne 155-mm short-term gun, overturned while negotiating a curve in the hills after its brakes reportedly failed, the police said.

All injured personnel were rushed to the civil hospital at Ahwa for treatment.

The overturned  vehicle blocked the road, disrupting traffic in the ghat section. 

A crane was deployed to remove it and traffic was restored after two hours, inspector Gondaliya said. -- PTI

