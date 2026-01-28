HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Domestic help held for stealing cash, gold from US couple's Bengaluru house

Wed, 28 January 2026
A 29 year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash along gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from the house of a US couple in Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday. 

He was employed as a domestic worker at their house. 

The police managed to nab the accused identified as Chandan Roul, a native of West Bengal, they said. 

The entire stolen property was also recovered intact, the police said. 

The matter came to light on January 21 when the residents of the villa at Kodihalli, a husband-wife duo who originally hail from Texas, US and are working in Bengaluru filed a complaint at J B Nagar police station, they added. 

According to police, the complainant alleged that when they returned home in the evening after work, they found that the gold and diamond jewellery kept in the locker of the bedroom cupboard had been stolen. 

In the complaint, they also expressed suspicion about the domestic help who had been working in their house for the past six months. 

"During the probe, our team examined the case from various angles and, within a few hours of the incident, we detained the domestic help near the villa where the complainant resides. During interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed the theft," a senior police officer said. 

The accused further stated that he had kept the stolen gold and diamond jewellery at his residence in Sudhamanagar, he said. -- PTI

