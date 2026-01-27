HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi: Traffic advisory for Beating Retreat rehearsal today

Wed, 28 January 2026
Traffic restrictions will be in force at several locations in New Delhi on Wednesday in connection with rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony at and around Vijay Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police said. 

According to the advisory, the restrictions will be enforced from 4 pm to 6 pm on January 28. 

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic during the period. No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk. 

All movement beyond the Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will also be restricted. 

Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and Rafi Marg up to Kartavya Path Crossing will remain closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes, including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road via Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road. 

The traffic police urged motorists to plan their journeys, avoid the affected stretches during the restriction period and follow traffic rules and directions issued by personnel on duty. -- PTI

