HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Courts in five Bihar receive bomb threat mails, all found to be hoaxes

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
23:53
image
Courts in at least five Bihar districts on Wednesday received bomb threats through emails, following which the police evacuated the premises and conducted search operations, officials said.

The threats to the civil courts in Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Siwan, Bhagalpur and Samastipur districts later turned out to be hoaxes.

Talking to reporters here, Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, "A threat message was received on the email id of the district judge today. We conducted a special security drill, investigated the matter, and vacated the campus."                 

Deep Search Metal Detector and dog squad teams were deployed, and all standard operating procedures were followed, he said.

"The police will trace and nab the sender of the email soon," Mishra said.                 
Begusarai DSP (Headquarters) Nikhil Kumar also said that the email was received by the district judge.

"We checked the court after vacating the premises," he said.                 

Nothing incriminatory was found during the search.

Siwan District Magistrate Vivek Ranjan Maitrey said that the entire campus of the civil court was inspected. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ajit Pawar's body identified through his wristwatch
LIVE! Ajit Pawar's body identified through his wristwatch

Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane
Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane

"The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843 IST (8.43 am). However, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance (did not respond to ATC). Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST...

Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah may attend
Ajit Pawar's funeral on Thursday; Modi, Shah may attend

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, will be held with full state honors in Baramati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral.

Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash

'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash

Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO