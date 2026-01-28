Courts in five Bihar receive bomb threat mails, all found to be hoaxes

23:53





The threats to the civil courts in Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Siwan, Bhagalpur and Samastipur districts later turned out to be hoaxes.





Talking to reporters here, Muzaffarpur SSP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, "A threat message was received on the email id of the district judge today. We conducted a special security drill, investigated the matter, and vacated the campus."





Deep Search Metal Detector and dog squad teams were deployed, and all standard operating procedures were followed, he said.





"The police will trace and nab the sender of the email soon," Mishra said.

Begusarai DSP (Headquarters) Nikhil Kumar also said that the email was received by the district judge.





"We checked the court after vacating the premises," he said.





Nothing incriminatory was found during the search.





Siwan District Magistrate Vivek Ranjan Maitrey said that the entire campus of the civil court was inspected. -- PTI

Courts in at least five Bihar districts on Wednesday received bomb threats through emails, following which the police evacuated the premises and conducted search operations, officials said.