Chartered plane carrying Ajit Pawar was flying from Mumbai to Baramati

Further details about the crash are awaited.





Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and concerned officials were present. -- ANI

Update: A chartered plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati crash-landed at 8.45 am on Wednesday morning. As per preliminary report, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar was onboard the charter. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections.