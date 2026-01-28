HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Can't believe!: Maharashtra in shock at Ajit Pawar death

Wed, 28 January 2026
13:22
Maharashtra goes into a 3-day mourning. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat expressed deep shock and grief over the sudden demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying the loss is hard to believe as Pawar had attended a cabinet meeting just a day earlier.

Remembering him as a fearless and outspoken leader fondly known as 'Dada' in state politics, Shirsat said party workers and the people of Maharashtra are in immense pain over his untimely death. 

"We still cannot believe that Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is no longer with us. We met him yesterday at the cabinet meeting... He was known as 'Dada' in Maharashtra politics because of his great personality. He was a fearless leader who would clearly express his thoughts in public. Party workers and the people of Maharashtra are in immense grief and pain at his sudden demise," Shirsat said. 

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Amra Ram said, "It is very saddening. A plane crash incident happened in Gujarat recently. Aviation security must be taken seriously. Five people have lost their lives. This needs to be investigated..." 

Karnataka BJP MLA Araga Jnanedra recalled that Ajit Pawar was doing a good job, earning people's trust and working towards the development of Maharashtra. "It is disheartening to know that Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar is no more. He was doing a good job, earning people's trust and working towards the state's development. This tragedy has brought us pain. If an investigation into the plane crash takes place, it would be good," he said. 

The NCP chief died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramati this morning. He was in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family. The Chief Minister said, "Today we have declared a state holiday, and three days of state mourning have also been announced. This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra." -- ANI

