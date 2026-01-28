HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Wed, 28 January 2026
20:36
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the second straight session on Wednesday, propelled by buying in industrial, energy and metal stocks amid renewed optimism on the global trade front following the landmark India-EU FTA. 

Besides, gains in Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries and Eternal stocks also supported equities, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 487.20 points, or 0.60 percent, to settle at 82,344.68. 

During the day, it soared 646.49 points or 0.78 percent to 82,503.97. 

A total of 2,920 stocks advanced while 1,315 declined and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 167.35 points or 0.66 percent to end at 25,342.75. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics surged nearly 9 percent post its December quarter earnings. Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were the other major gainers.

