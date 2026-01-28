HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baramati plane crash: Naidu says no safety concerns about aircraft operator

Wed, 28 January 2026
21:54
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said AAIB will take an in-depth look into the plane crash at the Baramati airport, and there are no safety concerns regarding the aircraft's operator. 

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a Learjet 45 aircraft accident on Wednesday morning. 

The aircraft, bearing registration VT-SSK, was being operated by the Delhi-based non-scheduled operator VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. 

Teams from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are at the crash site, Naidu said. 

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the aviation summit Wings India 2026 about the crash, Naidu said, "We just need (an) in-depth look" at what happened that time. The minister spoke after he visited the crash site at Baramati. 

On whether there were any safety concerns related to the operator, Naidu replied in the negative. 

"The DGCA has thoroughly checked, and all the approvals have been given, and the organisation also seems to have gone through one assessment last year itself...So, on that side, we don't see any (concerns) and they have been handling many flights...," the minister said. -- PTI

This comes after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee hinted at foul play behind the plane crash and demanded the Supreme Court's probe into the incident.

A video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recounting a tense helicopter ride with Devendra Fadnavis in July 2024 has resurfaced after Pawar's death in a plane crash. Pawar humorously described his fear during the flight due...

The co-pilot of the aircraft that crashed carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar sent a 'good morning' message to her grandmother before takeoff, which turned out to be her last communication.

An aviation expert suggests that the Baramati plane crash, which resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, might have been avoided if the airport runway had been equipped with an instrument...

