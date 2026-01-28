HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bahar se kadak, dil se naram: Eknath Shinde on Ajit Pawar

Wed, 28 January 2026
On the death of his colleague Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde says, "It is an unfortunate day for Maharashtra. This is a painful incident for whole of Maharashtra. Ajit Dada was a man of his word. He never procrastinated, he did the work immediately. We worked as a team when I was the CM, and he was Dy CM. As team we had started the Ladli Behen Yojana, and Ajit dada played an important role in it. The plane crash will be probed. Ajit Pawar seemed like a tough, hard man on the exterior, but he was a warm, soft person at heart. A good man."


AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH
The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

LIVE! Aircraft Accident body to probe Ajit Pawar plane crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

Ajit Pawar plane crash: AAIB to probe what went wrong
A senior official told PTI that the AAIB will be visiting the crash site and it will be investigating the accident.

Ajit 'dada' Pawar: Always the bridesmaid, never the bride
Ajit Pawar, who was the finance and planning minister, would have tabled his budget for 2026-27 next month when the state legislature's budget session begins in Mumbai on February 23.

