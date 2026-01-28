Bahar se kadak, dil se naram: Eknath Shinde on Ajit Pawar

12:07









On the death of his colleague Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde says, "It is an unfortunate day for Maharashtra. This is a painful incident for whole of Maharashtra. Ajit Dada was a man of his word. He never procrastinated, he did the work immediately. We worked as a team when I was the CM, and he was Dy CM. As team we had started the Ladli Behen Yojana, and Ajit dada played an important role in it. The plane crash will be probed. Ajit Pawar seemed like a tough, hard man on the exterior, but he was a warm, soft person at heart. A good man."