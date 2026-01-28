Ayodhya gangrape case: SP leader Moeed Khan acquitted, servant convicted

21:49





Moeed Khan, 66, and his domestic help Raju Khan's DNA test was conducted during investigation in which Raju's sample had matched with that of the foetus, while Moeed Khan's test result came negative.





Special Judge POSCO Court, Nirupama Vikram, on Wednesday convicted Raju and acquitted Moeed.





Advocate Saeed Khan, the legal counsel of Moeed, told PTI, "Moeed's servant Raju has been found guilty by the court based on the DNA report. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Thursday."





Ayodhya police had arrested the duo on July 30, 2024.





It was alleged at that time that Moeed and Raju had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act.





The incident, which came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical checkup, had sparked a political storm with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath raising it in the state assembly.





"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moeed Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him," Adityanath had said in the assembly.





He had also met the girl's family. -- PTI

