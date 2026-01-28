HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ayodhya gangrape case: SP leader Moeed Khan acquitted, servant convicted

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
21:49
image
A POCSO court on Wednesday acquitted Samajwad Party leader Moeed Khan while holding his domestic help guilty in the 2024 case of gangrape of a 12-year-old girl, who became pregnant and had to undergo an abortion. 

Moeed Khan, 66, and his domestic help Raju Khan's DNA test was conducted during investigation in which Raju's sample had matched with that of the foetus, while Moeed Khan's test result came negative. 

Special Judge POSCO Court, Nirupama Vikram, on Wednesday convicted Raju and acquitted Moeed. 

Advocate Saeed Khan, the legal counsel of Moeed, told PTI, "Moeed's servant Raju has been found guilty by the court based on the DNA report. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Thursday." 

Ayodhya police had arrested the duo on July 30, 2024. 

It was alleged at that time that Moeed and Raju had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. 

The incident, which came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical checkup, had sparked a political storm with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath raising it in the state assembly. 

"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moeed Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him," Adityanath had said in the assembly. 

He had also met the girl's family. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAIB team reaches Baramati, begins forensic probe
LIVE! AAIB team reaches Baramati, begins forensic probe

Ajit's death an accident, don't politicise it: Sharad Pawar
Ajit's death an accident, don't politicise it: Sharad Pawar

This comes after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee hinted at foul play behind the plane crash and demanded the Supreme Court's probe into the incident.

Ajit Pawar's mid-air scare tale resurfaces after death
Ajit Pawar's mid-air scare tale resurfaces after death

A video of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recounting a tense helicopter ride with Devendra Fadnavis in July 2024 has resurfaced after Pawar's death in a plane crash. Pawar humorously described his fear during the flight due...

'Good morning': Co-pilot's last message before fatal crash
'Good morning': Co-pilot's last message before fatal crash

The co-pilot of the aircraft that crashed carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar sent a 'good morning' message to her grandmother before takeoff, which turned out to be her last communication.

Baramati plane crash: ILS could have averted tragedy
Baramati plane crash: ILS could have averted tragedy

An aviation expert suggests that the Baramati plane crash, which resulted in the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, might have been avoided if the airport runway had been equipped with an instrument...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO