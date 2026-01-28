HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Avalanche warning issued for U'khand high-altitude areas

Wed, 28 January 2026
08:36
An avalanche warning was issued on Tuesday for several high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, following fresh snowfall.

This is the second spell of snowfall in the state within a week. Earlier, heavy snowfall on January 23 had blanketed high-altitude areas. 

In view of the snowfall and the possibility of avalanches in the high-altitude areas, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has alerted all districts.

According to the forecast issued by the Chandigarh-based Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), snowfall and avalanches are likely in various high-altitude areas from 5 pm on January 27 to 5 pm on January 28.

Intermittent snowfall has been reported since Monday night in Badrinath in Chamoli district and Kedarnath and the surrounding peaks in Rudraprayag district, and the higher reaches of Uttarkashi district.

Chakrata also witnessed snowfall in the evening, attracting a large number of tourists, while the ski resort of Auli received fresh snow. In the Kumaon region, high peaks around Munsiyari in Pithoragarh district also received snowfall.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in lower areas.

Dehradun woke up to a sunny morning on Tuesday, but the weather conditions changed in the afternoon with intermittent spells of rain. The Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert, prompting the closure of schools in the capital city.

According to the warning issued by the DGRE, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag have been placed in the 'orange' category, indicating deep and unstable snow cover on most avalanche paths with a high likelihood of natural avalanches that could reach valley floors.

In this situation, only limited movement along selected and relatively safe routes is considered appropriate, and any activity on snow-covered slopes can be risky. -- PTI

