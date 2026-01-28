Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Heartbroken' By Minneapolis Events: WSJ

17:19





'This is a time for de-escalation,' Cook wrote in the internal message to Apple employees reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 'I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they're from, and when we embrace our shared humanity,' Cook wrote.





'I had a good conversation with the president this week where I shared my views, and I appreciate his openness to engaging on issues that matter to us all,' Cook wrote.





Cook, the WSJ reported, was criticised for 'attending a black-tie event at the White House on Saturday, hours after Pretti's death.

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook is 'heartbroken by the events in Minneapolis' and expressed his 'concerns privately to President Trump' after ICE agents shot dead a nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday.'